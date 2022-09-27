3
Otumfuo returns from abroad to a rousing welcome

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians in the Ashanti Region gave the Asantehene a rousing welcome following his return from his journey outside Ghana.

The video dated on September 25, 2022 shows Otumfuo Osei Tutu arriving in an airplane at the Kumasi Airport.

Even though details of where he was returning from were not stated in the video, many were captured holding the Asanteman flag while some Adowa dancers displayed to welcome the king.

After waiting for a few minutes, the Asantehene finally descended from the plane, being escorted by some dignitaries wearing a suit while the people cheered him up.

He went on to greet dignitaries and some other personalities people at the airport.

He was subsequently led by some branded vehicles and motorbikes to his palace.

