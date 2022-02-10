Otumfuo’s achievements monumental – Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Leading the Committee of eminent Chiefs to restore peace to Dagbon after 17 years of fratricidal chieftaincy conflict is a monumental achievement for which Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is worth celebrating, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has asserted.

According to him, Otumfuo demonstrated resilience in applying tact and diplomacy to lead the committee that brought Dagbon to normalcy after many had given up hope of a peaceful resolution.



Dr. Bawumia said this when a team from the E ON 3 Group, and its partners in the Otumfuo commemorative gold coin project, presented the fourth of the coins to him at Jubilee House in Accra.



The Executive Chairman of the E ON 3 Group, Mr. Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, led the team to Jubilee House.



The first coin was received by the KGL Group, which purchased it during the launch in Kumasi; the second was received by the Asantehene and the third by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Peace Critical

Describing peace as critical for national development, the Vice President said the restoration of peace had set Dagbon back toward the path of progress.



Dr. Bawumia, who graced the gold coin’s launch at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on December 12, 2021, said honoring Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is therefore appropriate.



Pillar of Peace



Dr. Bawumia emphasized that it is not for nothing that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was given the award ‘Pillar of Peace’.



He explained that over the years, the nation has benefitted from his wise counsel and peace initiatives.

Commitment



The General Manager of the E ON 3 Group, Mr. Jesse Agyepong who spoke on behalf of the delegation, said Otumfuo’s role in peace-building is a demonstration of his commitment to national development.



He noted that the invitation extended for Otumfuo to deliver the keynote address in the high-level forum at the 20th anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s adoption of ‘Culture of Peace’ in 2019 attested to his credentials as a driver of peace.



Describing the gold coin as a life-long project, Mr. Agyepong said the project will be part of Ghana’s cultural heritage.