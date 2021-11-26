Our COVID-19 vaccine donations are safe- US Ambassador assures

US Ambassador, Stephanie Sullivan

The US Ambassador, Stephanie Sullivan has debunked suggestions that Covid -19 vaccines being used in the country are not safe saying the same are being deployed in the US.

She urged Ghanaians not to fall for misinformation about the vaccines and go for the jabs, warning that failure to do so could lead to another mutation of the virus.



Madam Sullivan made these comments when she presented more than 1.7 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines through COVAX to Ghana bringing the total of U.S. donated vaccines to the country to more than 4.2 million doses since September.



“These doses are the same safe and effective vaccines used in the United States. There is no better time for Ghanaians to protect their families and communities by getting the jab,” said Ambassador Sullivan.



Deputy Minister of Health, Mahama Asei Seini and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Kwaku Appretwum-Sarpong received the consignment on behalf of the government. Mr Asei Seini said the donation will go a long way to help the country’s goal of achieving head immunity and strengthening the already cordial relationship between Ghana and the US.



“This donation comes at a time when the Government of Ghana has dedicated a lot of resources to manage the COVID-19 pandemic while at the same time addressing general health needs of the people of Ghana. I want to thank the US Government, UNICEF, COVAX and all partners for their continuous support in the management of COVID-19 in our country,” Mr Asei Seini said

UNICEF Country Representative to Ghana Ms. Anne-Claire Dufay, said the fund would ensure the safe storage and transport of the vaccines, adding that syringes would also be provided in a few days. He therefore urged Ghanaians to go for the vaccine and also obey all safety protocols as the yuletide nears, to avoid escalation of infections.



“We want to highlight that it is extremely important for everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones, as we approach the Christmas festivities,” Ms. Dufay said.



The United States has strongly supported Ghana’s Covid-19 response efforts, providing more than 30 million dollars for personal protective equipment, PPE’s and training for medical professionals, medical equipment and testing supplies, vaccine distribution planning and support, economic assistance for impacted communities, three new regional Public Health Emergency Operations Centers in Ghana, as well as educational support for Ghanaian students during the pandemic.



Meanwhile, Ghana has at a separate ceremony taken delivery of 1.2 million doses of Johnson and Johnson acquired from the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust valued at more than $9 million.



The doses are set to expire in July 2023.