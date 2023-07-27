"Our Cardinal Principle is to Do Charity" - District Grandmaster Isaac Hood

Right Worshipful Isaac Owulaku Hood (2nd from right), Grand Master of the Masonic District, Ghana

Source: Kojo Smith, Contributor

In a heartfelt ceremony at the Atorkor S. A. Basic School in the Anloga District of the Volta Region, the District Grandmaster of the District Grand Lodge of Ghana, Right Worshipful Isaac Owulaku Hood, reiterated the organization's unwavering commitment to charity work.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Atorkor Early Years Education Centre, he emphasized the importance of charity as a cardinal principle of Freemasonry and praised the significant impact the Atorkor project would have on society.



"Well, I can only speak from a Masonic point of view," Grandmaster Isaac Hood began. "Our cardinal principle is to do charity—that's what we do, so wherever there's charity work, you'll find us there."



The Atorkor project, he explained, was spearheaded by an NGO and sponsored in collaboration with the Masonic School for Girls in England. This educational institution, founded by Freemasonry, remains in existence today and continues to be supported by Masonic authorities.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the project's potential, Grandmaster Hood remarked, "Charity is a distinguishing characteristic of our hearts. I'm so happy to be here today because I know the impact it will have on society at large."



He highlighted the various facilities the project would provide, including medical, technical, and ICT departments. Grandmaster Hood emphasized that these developments would undoubtedly create a positive transformation in the region, benefiting numerous lives.





Praising the driving force behind the Atorkor project, Dr. Adjorlolo, who is both a Mason and the principal of the Atorkor Development Fund (ADF), Grandmaster Hood acknowledged the significant role played by Freemasonry in supporting the initiative. "We raised funds in England for this school," he stated proudly, adding that the collaboration between the ADF and the Masonic School for Girls further solidified the Masonic Order's commitment to charity.



As he spoke of similar projects undertaken by the Masonic Order in Ghana, Grandmaster Hood expressed his gratitude for media coverage, acknowledging that the support of the people was instrumental in making these endeavours a success.







The Atorkor Early Years Education Centre stands as a testament to the Masonic Order's dedication to philanthropy and its belief in the power of education to uplift communities. With the support of Dr. Adjorlolo and the Masonic School for Girls in England, the project represents a beacon of hope for the people of Atorkor and the entire Volta Region.