'Our Day' boy Oswald, Joe Wise, others to read at Ghana Reads event

The nine-year-old Oswald with the senior Oswald Okaitei, organiser of Ghana Reads!

Oswald, the young nine-year-old boy who became a huge sensation after his 'Our Day' letter to his mother went viral, is to read at the 4th edition of Ghana Reads.



He will do this with the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu.



The ‘4th Ghana Reads!’, which is scheduled to take place at the Centre for National Culture-Accra (Art Centre) on Wednesday, 6th October, 2021, is an annual event to commemorate World Reading Day.



"The programme aims to end an old habit and begin a new reading campaign by selecting a book of focus, published in Ghana, for a reading campaign cycle.

"This year, Adwinsa Publication Ghana’s 'Nii Noi the Sanitation Officer' has been selected and the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will be joined by Oswald (the ‘Our day’ Boy) to read with invited participants for the event (mainly students drawn from the basic and senior high schools in Accra," a statement said.



Organizer of the event, Oswald Okaitei (the 2016 Pan African Poet & Spoken word artiste) explained that this year's event will focus on helping to revamp community libraries to be used in promoting reading among children.



"By the concept of the project, individuals and institutions are encouraged to support by purchasing selected books of focus for community libraries," he told GhanaWeb.



Unlike the previous ones, this edition of the Ghana Reads! commenced with the Worldreader Ghana’s “Community Libraries DigiRead Storm” at the Nima-Mamobi Community Library, Mamprobi Gale Community Library and Dunk Library, Jamestown-Accra.



The main event is also set to host several sessions including the ‘Up, Girl!’ Read and Converse with Kate Addo (Director, Public Relations of the Parliament of Ghana), the Worldreader ‘Media Personalities DigiRead X’perience’ with Alfred Ocansey (TV3), Valerie Danso (GTV/GBC 24), Kuukua Snead-Michaels (ATV), and Apiorkor (Citi Tv/Citi Fm); Ba W) Kane Nii with Nii Otokukor; Read to Play, and Blast the Balloon and Read Along!



The others are “Tourism on Pages in View” with GTA; Reading sessions with Ruby Goka and Raymond Tuvi, “The AA Reading Club Digi-Write Conversation with Afia Afrakomah”; the UN-SDG Children’s Book Club Conversation with PAWA” among many others.