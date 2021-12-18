Our MPs are Ghana's biggest problem - Charles Owusu

Former Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has slammed the Members of Parliament over their conduct in the House.

He expressed disgust over the behaviour of the MPs, particularly regarding what happened in Parliament where some members of the Minority attempted to physically attack the Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu who was presiding over proceedings on the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in the stead of the Speaker Alban Bagbin.



Charles Owusu bemoaned the pulling of the Speaker's seat by a Minority member and other unparliamentary activities that have been going on in the House involving both the Majority and Minority members.



''Ghana's biggest problem emanates from Parliament. The reason why the country is not progressing is all because of Parliament'', he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



He dreaded there may come a time that the youth would rise against the leaders of the nation due to the misbehaviour of the MPs.

''I'm hoping and looking for one day that a generation to come will think about the country first, not political party'', he stated.



Charles Owusu advised the MPs to empathize with Ghanaians and stop fighting with themselves.



''People are suffering...So, think about us. Think about the citizenry for we look miserable. What you are doing makes it seem like we are okay. You have satisfactorily eaten while people are suffering and people don't care.''



