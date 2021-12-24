'Our MPs behave like kindergarten kids' - Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has censured the Members of Parliament for engaging in fisticuffs in the chamber during a final vote on the e-levy.

The Members of Parliament ruined the voting with a fierce fight on Monday, December 20.



They threw blows at one another when the Minority attempted to disrupt the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu's handover to his Second Deputy, so he could take up his position as an MP to participate in the voting.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Bernard Allotey Jacobs likened the MPs to kindergarten children.



According to him, mature adults forgot about their maturity, so decide to behave like kids.



''Our MPs behave like kindergarten kids. They are not behaving as mature grown-up guys at all.''

Allotey Jacobs narrowed down his submissions on the MPs misconduct down by blaming the Minority for what happened in Parliament.



He noted that the Minority are deceiving Ghanaians by letting them think they are fighting for their interest while they rather are fighting for themselves and their political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to come back to power.



''I tell you don't believe the politician. Anything the politician will do to convince the masses to tow their line, so they march forward for them to come into power, they will do it. The Minority is thirsty for power'', he said.



