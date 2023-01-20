0
Our PRO was rather calming tension – Gonjaland Youth Association speaks

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Gonjaland Youth Association has denied reports that its Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mufti Habibu threatened to attack the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters, noting he was rather calming down irate youth who intended to attack the police headquarters.

 “We are pleased to place on record that the PRO of the Association was instead calming down the many youths across Gonjaland who were alarmed and preparing to storm the Savannah Regional  Capital, Damongo, after the arrest of their colleagues in Buipe.

As the PRO of the Association, it is part of his duty to speak to issues that concern the youth and Gonjaland at large. So, in times like this, the work of the Association to calm the youth down is paramount which was why our PRO sought to calm down tempers in the said video,” a rejoinder by the group said.

Read the full rejoinder below:

