Our Police Service is very sick and needs proper overhaul - Sam George on Nkoranza riots

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Police clash with residents of Nkoranza

Locals accuse police of complicity in the death of a 28-year-old



Police insist the victim was killed in an armed robbery operation



Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George has expressed grave concern about the modus operandi of the Ghana Police Service.



The lawmaker who was a victim of state security violence years ago is worried at the manner in which police handled a recent riot by residents of Nkoranza in the North East region.



Sam George shared a new clip of Police firing shots during the said protest before asking a series of questions on their preferred mode of law enforcement.

"Our Police Service is very sick and needs a proper overhaul. This is simply unacceptable and we MUST speak up now before a loved one becomes a victim. Stop killing innocent Ghanaians!" his post read in part.



The four questions he asked were:



Have you guys not learnt anything from the Ejura incidents?



Is the Police no longer trained for crowd control and containment?



Why do these current crops of men open fire directly into a civilian crowd?

Who taught you that?



The Nkoranza local vs. Police clash



Residents of Nkoranza attacked the Police establishment in the area over the death of a resident, 28-year-old Albert Donkor.



Even though Police said the deceased was killed in an armed robbery operation, the family has refuted the account stating that he was arrested and taken into police custody where he died.



A GNA report notes that the late Donkor was found dead days ago after being in police custody for three weeks to assist in investigations into an alleged robbery case in the area.

His body was identified with gunshot wounds in the bush on the outskirts of Nkoranza, the report added.



Youth accusing Police of being apathetic to the incident attacked Police installations freeing some prisoners at a particular station they attacked, another person died in the incident.



Police have arrested two people in connection with the attacks with some nine victims receiving medical treatment.



The Regional Minister has, meanwhile, held a meeting with stakeholders to find peaceful solutions to the impasse and assured that the REGSEC was working effectively to attain justice for the family and people of the area.



Read Sam George's full post below:

