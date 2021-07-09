Our achievements in the Cocoa sector is far superior - NPP MP

Over 11,564.28 hectares of swollen shoot-affected farms have been treated and planted with cocoa

The Member of Parliament for Offinso South Dr. Isaac Yaw Opoku has touted the achievements of President Akufo-Addo in the cocoa sector.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he posited that extension officers for the sector were only 600 for the entire country, but the number has been tripled under the current administration.



He also explained that the government is resolved to replanting all swollen-shoot affected farms in all the regions of cocoa cultivation, and thereby, help improve the yield per hectare for all cocoa farmers.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that farmers and landowners would be paid compensation where tenancy agreements exist.



According to him, when the NPP took over, there were several hectares of farms that were unproductive but the measures adopted by the NPP has improved the sector.

The swollen shoot disease he noted affected farms especially in the Western North Region, but the government has achieved a lot.



In 2020 President Akufo-Addo announced that over 11,564.28 hectares of swollen shoot-affected farms in the Western North and Eastern Regions have been treated and planted with cocoa, plantain, and economic shade trees.



He also revealed 8,904 farmers, out of which 7,358 have been fully compensated.