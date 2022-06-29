Our ancestors are not happy with you – Arise Ghana demonstrators to Akufo-Addo

Protestors of the Arise Ghana pressure group have said to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that, the ancestors are not happy with his administration because of their way of doing things in the country.

Their comments came during the first leg of a two-day demonstration held in Accra on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.



Most demonstrators held several placards bearing different anti-government inscriptions, one reading: “Our ancestors are not happy with you.”



Meanwhile, the MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, addressing protesters stated that, members of the pressure group will continue to mount pressure on the government until they do the right things.



He added that, the President should stop flying in rented and luxurious jets and use the presidential jet that President Mahama used.



“One day, we assure all and like the Bible says, weeping may endure for a while but joy comes in the morning. Our joy will come on the 7th of January 2024/ But between now and December 7 2024”, he added.

Other inscriptions on placards were: “Stop recruiting hooligans into the Police service, they are killing us; Akufo-Addo, you promised us cheap fuel, what is happening? La General Hospital demolished forever.”



The purpose of the demonstration, according to the group, is to protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo led government that has imposed economic hardships on Ghanaians.



