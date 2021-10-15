Our blood & soul is for NPP so fix our poor roads - Brukruwa residents to President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some residents at Kwahu Brukruwa have asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fulfill his pledge in repairing their deplorable road.

According to the residents, the contractor awarded the contract had abandoned the project some five years ago.



They want Roads Minister Amoako Atta to take steps in ensuring that the road is fixed.



The leader of Kwahu Unity Club Kwaku Denkye told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that the road from Kwahu Tafo to Pepiase is terrible and affecting their livelihood.

According to him, their blood, soul and life are all for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the President must reciprocate that loyalty by fixing their road.



He posited that no amount of pressure would make them switch from the NPP to any other party, hence it is important that President Akufo-Addo do the needful.



When asked if they regret voting for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, he said, ”we have no regrets. We are loyal to the NPP. The community is loyal to NPP, and for that reason, we have no regrets. For this reason, we want President Akufo-Addo to fix our road. He promised us, and he must fulfill it”.