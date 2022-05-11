Our boat ran out of fuel while crossing to Greece from Turkey - Ghanaian shares

The fuel run out two hours into the trip

Source: SVTV Africa

Greece-based Ghanaian Kofi Appiah has shared a horrifying travel experience on the blue sea from Turkey to Greece.

Just as thousands of Africans travel by sea on an inflatable boat across the ocean to Europe, Kofi Appiah made such a fatal journey from Turkey to Greece. According to Appiah in a chat on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ their boat ran out of fuel on the blue sea.



“We had tried once before, but the Turkish police chased us back into hiding. We tried the next day, and the connection guy gave us a gallon of fuel. Two hours into the trip, we ran out. We all panicked, women screaming,” he said.



Luckily for them, they had crossed over from Turkey to Greece, and “one of the passengers had a phone and called the Greece immigration. A few minutes later, they came to our rescue.”



Kofi Appiah added that the Ghanaians were jailed for over three months because they knew Ghana was safe.

“After being released, most Ghanaians continued their journey to Germany through Macedonia, Serbia, and Croatia through the forest. Many of them died. Last year, a Ghanaian woman died on her way to Germany. The cold killed her,” he added.



Kofi mentioned that he would not risk his life to make another move to a different country because he does not want to experience such trips again.



“There is no need to travel to a neighboring country because their minimum wage is the same. Even if it is the USA, I won’t go,” he told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.