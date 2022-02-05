'Our brand of journalism is shaped by conviction' - Manasseh tackles ‘houseboy’ Adom-Otchere

Manasseh Azure Awuni and Paul Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere praised Manasseh Azure Awuni and his team

Adom-Otchere described them as forensic experts



They have fact-checked a viral photo of the President and his alleged girlfriend



It is unusual for the host of Good Evening Ghana and also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, to sing the praises of investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni or work associated with him.



Over the years, when Manasseh Azure Awuni, comes out with an investigative report, Adom-Otchere, will use the editorial segment of his programme to run down what his colleague has put out, at a point in time, he referred to it as the “I-catch-you-I-catch-you journalism.”



On Wednesday, February 2, Fact-Check Ghana, a project by Manasseh Azure Awuni’s media establishment, investigated an alleged photo of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, where the President was seen topless with a lady in a room.

People suggested that it is the famous social media sensation, Serwaa Broni, who has been claiming she has some relationship of sorts with the President.



The report which was published by ‘The Fourth Estate’ forensically fact-checked the viral photo and concluded that, it was cloned and the image which looks like President Akufo-Addo was not him but someone else.



Adom-Otchere praised Manasseh Azure Awuni and his team for the report, describing them as forensic experts – as he went on to read the entire report on Thursday’s edition of his show.



Commenting on what Paul Adom-Otchere did on his show, which usually run down what he has done, Manasseh Azure Awuni, wondered why Paul Adom-Otchere, whom he described as being the “Houseboy” of the government, decided to praise him [Manasseh] and his team at ‘The Fourth Estate’ and ‘Fact-Check Ghana’.



He wrote on his Facebook timeline with the photo of Adom-Otchere in front of the touchscreen, “I have heard that Houseboy was praising Fact-Check Ghana to the heavens. He called them "forensic experts". He was happy that those who manipulated the photo in question had been CAUGHT.

“Isn't this strange?



“Houseboy has spent the greater part of his show in recent times attacking and discrediting those doing what he calls "I-catch-you I-catch-you journalism." He has spent a lot of time in the past year trying to discredit The Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa(MFWA).”



Going back to when Adom-Otchere started attacking his numerous reportage, Azure Awuni stated that, as for me, “Houseboy's first editorial about my work was in 2017 after I produced the "Robbing the Assemblies" documentary that eventually resulted in the cancellation of a fraudulent $74million contract awarded to the Jospong Group. And he hasn't stopped.



“So why would Houseboy be praising a brand of journalism that catches Akufo-Addo's enemies and condemning the same brand of journalism that catches, say Jospong?



“But that's not where the issue is.”

Manasseh Azure Awuni explained, the Fact-Check Ghana project is being spearheaded by the Sulemana Braimah’s Media Foundation for West Africa. “Both The Fourth Estate and Fact-Check Ghana work in the same newsroom” and he Manasseh Azure Awuni edited the report that fact-checked the President’s viral topless photo with Serwaa Broni.



Wondering if “Houseboy” Adom-Otchere was dazed with disgrace and he has been sent on an errant errand and when he is later constricted by a “Josponic demons”, he will go on an attacking spree.



Azure Awuni continued: “He may know all these, but once it was good enough to defend one of his landlords, Houseboy wouldn't care. If he knew, the fact that he conveniently left out The Fourth Estate, which was the main platform this report was published shows a different, but unsurprising trait.



“Maybe, the gods of disgrace dazed Houseboy and sent him on an errant errand.



“When they set him free and he goes on an attacking spree; when he is constricted by Josponic demons and uses Mahama, Lighthouse or Akufo-Addo as a decoy to attack The Fourth Estate and Media Foundation, may he be reminded that there is a brand of journalism that is shaped by conviction, and not convenience.”

“And the fact that the word conviction does not exist in the dictionary of some people doesn't mean that it doesn't exist,” he stressed.



