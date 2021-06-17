Our bullion vans are sub-standard – Kumadoe

He says the bullion vans are like pick-ups with cover which do not meet international standards

Renowned security expert Richard Kumadoe has described bullion vans used by banks in the country as pick-ups with cover and inadequate to transport monies from one point to the other safely.

The killing of a police officer and a bystander in an attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo near Jamestown in the Greater Accra Region last Monday has sparked a lot of conversation on the state of insecurity in the country.



The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries and still on admission at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

In an interview with Paa Kwesi Simpson on Omanbapa on Connect FM on Tuesday, June 15, Mr. Kumadoe condemned the attack but bemoaned the kind of bullion vans used in the country, describing them as pick-ups with cover which do not meet international standards.



“It is unfortunate that vehicles used by some banks in the country to lift monies from one point to the other is sub-standard and ordinary pickups that is why they are easily attacked,” he said.