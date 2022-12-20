Our campaigns could have been more decent, issue-based – Ofosu-Ampofo

Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has congratulated the current chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the other newly elected executives.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 19, 2022, Ofosu-Ampofo said that even though the campaign of the various candidates in the party's national elections could have been better, it is time for all the members of the party to unite.



He also pledged his support to the new executives to help the NDC win the 2024 general elections.



"I wish to congratulate the National Chairman, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and all National Executive Officers of our party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who were elected in the just-ended National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.



"While I still hold the view that our various campaigns could have been more decent and issue-based, it has become even more pertinent for us to deploy all our energies to fast-track the healing and peace-building processes in order to engender the unity needed for a collective prosecution of our agenda for victory in 2024.



"I re-dedicate myself to the bigger task of working for victory in 2024 and pledge my unalloyed commitment to work even harder for the party together with the elected national officers, and the rank and file of our great party to achieve our ultimate goal of regaining power from the NPP in 2024," parts of the statement read.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won the party's chairmanship race at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.



Asiedu Nketiah garnered 5574 votes, while his contenders, Ofosu Ampofo garnered 2892 votes; Samuel Yaw Adusei with 52 votes; and Nii Armah Ashietey, with 38 votes.



Below is a list of all the national executives of the NDC:



Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman

Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair



Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair



Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary



Deputy General Secretary



Barbara Serwaa Asamoah



Gbande Foyo Mustapha



Joseph Yamin – National Organizer



Deputy National Organisers

Kobby Barlon



Elikem Kotoko



Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer



Deputy National Communications Officers



Malik Basintale



Godwin Ako Gunn



George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer



Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer



Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator

NEC Members



Wonder Victor Kutor



Araba Tagoe



Cecilia Asaga



Victoria Kuma-Mintah



Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey



