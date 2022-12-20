0
Our campaigns could have been more decent, issue-based – Ofosu-Ampofo

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has congratulated the current chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the other newly elected executives.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 19, 2022, Ofosu-Ampofo said that even though the campaign of the various candidates in the party's national elections could have been better, it is time for all the members of the party to unite.

He also pledged his support to the new executives to help the NDC win the 2024 general elections.

"I wish to congratulate the National Chairman, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and all National Executive Officers of our party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who were elected in the just-ended National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

"While I still hold the view that our various campaigns could have been more decent and issue-based, it has become even more pertinent for us to deploy all our energies to fast-track the healing and peace-building processes in order to engender the unity needed for a collective prosecution of our agenda for victory in 2024.

"I re-dedicate myself to the bigger task of working for victory in 2024 and pledge my unalloyed commitment to work even harder for the party together with the elected national officers, and the rank and file of our great party to achieve our ultimate goal of regaining power from the NPP in 2024," parts of the statement read.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won the party's chairmanship race at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.

Asiedu Nketiah garnered 5574 votes, while his contenders, Ofosu Ampofo garnered 2892 votes; Samuel Yaw Adusei with 52 votes; and Nii Armah Ashietey, with 38 votes.

Below is a list of all the national executives of the NDC:

Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman

Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair

Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair

Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary

Deputy General Secretary

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

Gbande Foyo Mustapha

Joseph Yamin – National Organizer

Deputy National Organisers

Kobby Barlon

Elikem Kotoko

Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer

Deputy National Communications Officers

Malik Basintale

Godwin Ako Gunn

George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer

Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer

Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator

NEC Members

Wonder Victor Kutor

Araba Tagoe

Cecilia Asaga

Victoria Kuma-Mintah

Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey

