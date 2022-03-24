Our cars are safe, don’t be afraid – Tarkwa Ford drivers

14 people perished through an accident on their way from Tarkwa to Accra

Correspondence from Western Region

Passengers who board Ford cars from Tarkwa to Accra have been urged not to be afraid of boarding the cars because the cars are safe.



14 people including the driver who was on board a Ford bus from Tarkwa to Accra got burnt totally after Asemasa in the Western Region after a head-on collision with a truck carrying stones.



The accident happened on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22 leaving the driver and mate of the truck severely injured and currently receiving treatment at the Central Regional Hospital in Cape Coast.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, the station master of Safety Transport, operators of Ford station in Tarkwa, Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo encouraged passengers not to lose interest in boarding their cars because the Ford cars are safer.

He explained that “the accident that happened was not the fault of our driver, and that should tell you that we apply safety to our operations as our name suggests.”



Asked if the accident has affected their operations, Mr. Baidoo said, “during this time of the year, patronage is generally low.”



“Patronage was low right from Monday to Wednesday, the day after the accident happened. It is rather today, Thursday that things are picking up, we are hoping that things will pick up fully next week,” he explained.



TWI NEWS