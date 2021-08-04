Our church members can’t pay tithes, offerings anymore, fix the country - Pastor joins demo

• Hundreds of people have hit the streets for the #FixTheCountry demonstration

• The demonstration began at the Obra Spot in Accra



• Citizens are among other things, demanding for a change in direction from government



Whilst many join the ongoing #FixTheCountry demonstration, a pastor who heads the Evangelical Methodist Church in Accra has given a rather interesting reason for hitting the streets to join the protests.



Giving his name as Apostle Dr. Daniel Adjei, the said man of God expressed displeasure about what he described as bad leadership that has led to hardship for citizens in the country.



According to him, his church coffers is suffering because members of his congregation are unable to give offerings and pay tithes owing to the current economic challenges.

Though he emphasized that his protest is not against or for any particular political party, he noted that the general structure of leadership over the years has immensely affected the general populace.



“Nowadays our church members, when they come to church, they can’t give offering, they can’t pay their tithe because all our members are broke.



“There are no jobs in our nation that is why I have joined this demonstration,” he told TV3 in an interview.



He was however sure that no violence will erupt out of the march considering it is a peaceful one.



This is a peaceful demonstration; we are not going to destroy any state property. We are not against NPP or NDC but we are against the bad leadership in this nation.





Many have joined the ongoing #FixTheCountry demonstration to protest hardship and bad governance in the country.



Holding placards with various inscriptions and clad in red attires, citizens have joined the demo to register their displeasure about the current state of the country.



