Our community is known as coal tar but we’ve never seen a coal tar road before - Residents

Roads Minister, Anoako Atta

Residents at Kyekyewere in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region have appealed to authorities to give them a tarred road.

According to the residents, although the community and capital are known as coal tar, they are yet to see a single coal tar road in the area.



The residents, who are predominately farmers, struggle to access a motorable road in the area, and efforts to get authorities to address the issue have proved futile.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Kwadwo Asiedu Ansah, the assemblyman for the area, Hon. Paul Som Abedi indicated that "the community had been deprived, of motorable roads.

He said "is it not shocking that a community named coal tar has no coal tar roads? It is indeed shocking. The community is known as coal tar, but we have seen a coal tar road in the community before. It is not the best. We are appealing to authorities to address our concern. Good roads will enhance development in the area.”



He also bemoaned the rate of unemployment in the area, adding that "there was the need for the government to create job opportunities for the youth in the area. Our young people need jobs.”