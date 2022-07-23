14
Our constituents losing trust in the government: Ashanti MPs to meet Akufo-Addo

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ashanti Caucus in Parliament has called for a meeting with President Akufo-Addo over what they described as the poor nature of roads in the region.

The MPs who are members of the caucus lamented that the region has not seen major projects despite their loyalty to the party in the region.

The Chairman of the Ashanti Caucus, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi addressing the media posited that although some roads have been fixed more needs to be done.

He however commended the government for what it has done so far.

He revealed constituents are mounting pressure on them to fix poor roads in the region as the government promised.

“We have Kwabre East –the roads within Kwabre East are very bad and there are constituencies like Manso Adobea, Nkwanta, Bantama, Kwadaso…, Asante Akyem North and South. So virtually, all the constituencies have some concerns which are roads,” he said.



