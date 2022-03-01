Our constitution will help us deal with UG lecturers - UTAG On UG refusal to resume

UTAG

The National President of the University Teachers' Association of Ghana (UTAG) has expressed surprise over its branch in the University of Ghana's decision not to return to the classroom.

Lectures resumed today, Monday, February 28, at various universities despite votes to reject suspension of the strike according to UTAG.



However, UG-UTAG Chapter says they're unable to resume teaching today.



According to them in a statement signed by Secretary of UG-UTAG, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, it is not, "prudent to commence teaching for a few days, only to resume the strike again, given the toll this may likely impose on students and parents.”



He said due to the trust deficit between UTAG and government, "members have indicated their preference to see the outcome of the talks/engagement (not negotiations) initiated by the government to resolve the impasse (which is expected to end on March 4, 2022), before they return to the classroom."

Prof Solomon Nunoo, reacting to this in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', pleaded with the lecturers to resume lectures. However, if they fail to do so, there are ways of dealing with them according to our constitution.



"I'm surprised the UG-UTAG say they won't return to the classroom . . . these things are sometimes not helpful . . . we need to work together as one unit. If we all make decisions, it is binding; anytime there's a war or battle there is always a truce for negotiations to take place. So I'll urge the lecturers at UG to go back to the classroom. We should do the right thing at all times," he said.



According to him, if they refuse, "we will go to our constitution, because it has the remedy in dealing with issues of this nature. It’s unfortunate this letter has come out at this time but I will urge the lecturers to reconsider".