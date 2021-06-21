Our country is safe - Minister assures residents of border towns

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister

Source: GNA

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has assured communities along the country's borders to feel safe as the security agencies have put in measures to curtail any act of insecurity.

The Minister gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tumu following a police intelligence report on a possible attack in parts of the country.



"We also picked intelligence that some bandits were planning to attack us but the security operative has been on red alert manning the borders and the combined security has assured that our country is safe", he said.



He said the presence of the military had prevented any serious infiltration saying, "Security is not under any serious threat, our country is safe" and commended the security agencies for the good work done.



Dr Salih also assured the people of the Sissala East Municipality and the Sissala West District, especially border communities, that the country was not in any form of danger, and urged them to report any suspicious characters in the communities to the security agencies for the necessary action.



"I have proposed that beyond a certain time period, people should not congregate, like churches and mosques. We should screen everybody before allowing them in, and all suspicious persons should be driven away", he said.

The Minister observed that terrorists don't attack a single person, they target large crowds.



Talking on the recent demonstration by the chiefs and youth of the area against the exclusion of their roads from the 570 kilometer European Union feeder roads project, he assured the people that they would get their share of the feeder roads project.



“I am in a conversation with the minister. I keep on impressing upon him to respond very fast to the demands of the people. The minister told me he has directed the feeder roads to pay attention to those areas", Dr. Salih said.



He indicated that no district in the region would be deprived of development projects under his watch as the Regional Minister.