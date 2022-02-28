Our current economic hardship is self-inflicted - Kwame Jantuah jabs government

Political Committee Chairman of the CPP, Comrade Kwame Jantuah

Source: Adwudoc Adwudoc, Contributor

The Political Committee Chairman for the political affairs of the Convention Peoples Party Comrade Kwame Jantuah has said that the current economic hardship Ghanaians are going through is self-inflicted.

According to Comrade Kwame Jantuah, the government and Ghanaians are to be blamed for our current economic woes.



On the part of the government, Comrade Jantuah questioned why the government has still not opened and retooled shut down factories that were producing essential commodities that are still being patronised by Ghanaians and were set up by the CPP and Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



He questioned why factories such as the shoe factory, the jute factory, the pencil factory, the Tomato factory, and then about 450 factories and state enterprises are in their current state when they should be earning revenue to the state.



On the issue of unstable fuel prices, comrade Jantuah remarked that it is not surprising that Ghanaians are going through this problem.



"Which oil drilling country who is also lucky to have a modern and state-of-the-art refinery, will shut down the refinery, propose turning it into a Tank farm and the turn around to import refined oil from a different country," he jabbed.

To comrade Jantuah, the E-levy is just another nuisance tax that is going to be imposed on Ghanaians, which will not have any significant impact on the Ghanaian economy.



He asked why Ghana is still granting tax exemptions and holidays to multi-million and billion-dollar companies when the economy is suffering.



On the issue of unemployment among the youth, Kwame Jantuah says there is no hope. According to him, the recent remarks by the speaker of Parliament that government may not even be able to pay its workers in the next three months shows that the government is in no position to increase its wage bill.



Mr. Jantuah says this self-inflicted bad governance and economic hardship has been caused by Ghanaians who have been voting for the NPP and the NDC who have nothing better for Ghanaians but recycling of failed economic policies based on borrowing and grants.



"There are tougher times ahead and the government as a matter of urgency needs to halt all reckless and needless expenditures. Again government should go into investment both short to medium terms that are revenue-generating with immediate effect if it wants to make headway," Mr. Jantuah said.