Our demands are not extraordinary – TEWU

The teachers began their strike on Monday July 4

The General Secretary of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mark Denkyira Korankye, has said that their demands to the government are not extraordinary.

Mr Denkyira Korankye made this claim on ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ with Don Kwabena Prah when asked about the country’s four teacher unions’ joint strike action.



“I don’t understand how our demands for the government are unreasonable. It’s not as if we’re asking for something that can only be imagined. We’re not going overboard; all we’re asking is for the government to show some goodwill, consider our standard of living, and give us something small," he said.



Mr Denkyira Korankye went on to say that they are dissatisfied with the fact that they have gone on strike and that school activities have been halted as a result.



He urged the government to cave for the situation to be resolved. “It is quite unfortunate that teacher unions must always resort to strike actions before the government listens to our demands and pleas.” We don’t do this because we want to, but it’s a necessary step to get our government to listen to us,” he added.

He pleaded with Ghanaians, particularly parents, to understand and give them time because they do not take pleasure in depriving students of their right to an education.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT-GH), and the Teacher and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) issued a joint statement last month demanding a Cost-of-Living Allowance (CoLA) from the government and threatening to strike if their demands were not met by June 30.



The government’s failure to heed to their demands has resulted in these teacher unions declaring an indefinite strike on Monday, July 4.