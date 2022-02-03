Our democracy must solve security, food problems - Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Source: GNA

Mr Kwesi Pratt, a veteran journalist, says it is important for African leaders to realise that the only way to sustain democracy on the continent is to ensure that citizens are well catered for.

He, therefore, advised leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reconsider its approach of imposing sanctions anytime a coup occurred.



He said sanctions could not stop coup in Africa or anywhere else in the world, stressing: “If our democracy does not solve the security problems of our population, does not put food on the table and does not provide jobs and so on, then that democracy cannot be sustained.”



He was speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the third anniversary of the Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-election, characterised by violence.



He said matters of violence in democratic dispensation should be of concern to every citizen irrespective of political affiliations because it was a criminal act that subverted the will of the people.



“Those who introduce violence into our politics subvert democracy. Those who introduce violence into politics, rig elections. You introduce violence to intimidate other people to run and not take part in the elections” he said.

“If our people come to realise that the only way to win an election is to win a gun battle, how can you sustain democracy? Once civilian administration uses the gun to stay in power, their opponents may be tempted to use other means to remove them from power,” he stated.



Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, raised concerns over the “manipulation of democratic systems and structures for the personal interest of individuals or groups of persons,” which he said created a breeding ground for deposing democracy.



“…And the thing is that when the ‘owners of the gun’ come, they will not say we are doing away with incumbent and leave the opposition,” he said.



The NDC General Secretary, therefore, said it was important for the opposition to speak against any dealings that threatened the sustainability of democracy in the country.