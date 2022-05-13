Our digital transformation agenda has paid off – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says the government’s vision towards digitalization has seen a successful milestone over the period, and more importantly, neighboring countries are ready to learn from the process as well to shape their citizens.

According to her, the agenda towards digitalization has shaped the country towards growth, promoting transparency, fighting corruption, and increasing efficiency and productivity.



She made this known in her keynote address at the ICT Job Fair and the launch of the Huawei LEAP (Leadership, Employability, Advancement, and Possibility) ICT talent development initiative, through its Employability stream.



“This day will turn out to be a very significant day in the life many of our youth gathered here and an important milestone in the government's Digital Transformation Agenda. We are bridging the gap between acquiring skills in school and job acquisition and application in industry and as the sector Minister, I am excited to be spearheading the Huawei ICT Job Fair in cooperation with Huawei and all supporting partners here today including the Ministers of Education and Employment and Labour Relations.



“It is a practical demonstration of the fact that there are crucial linkages between quality ICT education and job creation in this sector. The Digital Transformation Agenda of the government aims at harnessing the power of technology to transform the economy and ensure that everyone enjoys the benefits associated with digitalization, leaving no one behind".



She added, “This calls for motivating and inspiring our youth to embrace ICT education, equipping young people with the digital skills they need to thrive in the 21st century and employment creation through direct jobs and entrepreneurship. Providing them with industry-ready skills, tools that various companies actually need in their daily operations, is part of the focus of this government's digital transformation agenda.”

Stay Focused



She further urged the students participating in the Huawei ICT Job Fair to stay focused and have a mindset of possibilities adding that, the government is ready to explore more ways to help them develop their talents and capabilities to meet their growth aspirations.



The lawyer and women's rights activist emphasized, “Stay focused and put your eye on the prize, which is a success. Complain less and be the solution and don’t focus too much on money and conditions of service as you develop your careers. Go above and beyond the call of duty and be diligent, honest, and trustworthy employees. The money will follow as excellent performance reviews testify to your competence. Having skills and book knowledge alone is not enough to excel.



“Your character and work ethic is also important. It will open the door for you but you must apply yourselves and work hard to justify the trust that your employers repose in you by hiring you in the first place. Over 2000 people applied but only 300 were selected and 200 of you will leave here with firm offers. Show your real value and know that the future and sustainability of Ghana’s digitalization rests on your shoulders. Thankfully, this is the first ICT job fair and there will be many others. This is an opportunity that you should take full advantage of. Especially to the ladies here who have taken that bold step to be among the select few helping Ghana bridge the ICT gender gap. Know that this is your time, use this opportunity to interact and engage with the industry big wigs here today.”