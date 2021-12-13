Our directive on internal party campaign still stands- NPP

Flag of the New Patriotic Party

Source: GNA

The leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says its directive on the ban on all activities associated with internal party contests - parliamentary and presidential primaries-is still in force.

The Party has also cautioned against the display of paraphernalia and advocacy for aspirants at its upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference scheduled for Kumasi from 18 -20 December 2021, at the Hero’s Park.







Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Director of Communications, NPP, in an earlier statement issued on Friday, 10 December, indicated that the National Steering Committee of the Party had decided at a meeting held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, acting under Article 10 (10) (1) of the Constitution of the Party and in furtherance of the Code of Conduct issued under Article 18 that, “Before and during the Conference on 18th to 20th December 2021, no billboards and or signboards, banners or any kind of outdoor signage with the images and or names of individual members, with or without the consent of the individual, shall be acceptable.”



The statement, said: "This applies to the area within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis. All such displays, if put up already, should be removed.”



“Furthermore, no t-shirts, flyers, brochures, and or souvenirs, branded and or embossed with the portraits and names of individuals, shall be acceptable. This applies to the area within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis.

At a press conference, in Accra on Monday, Mr Buaben Asamoa, cautioned that any person, with or without their consent, whose image would be flaunted on any advocacy material and who did not take active steps to desist from any public displays of aspiration for a position within the precincts of Greater Kumasi, was at a higher risk of disqualification in the event nominations were declared opened.



He explained that though the party’s tradition of democratic competition is held in high esteem, the directive was necessary to enable a clear focus on the aims of the conference.



“The true spirit behind the conference is to enhance party unity around the singular effort of working closely with Ghanaians as we recover from Covid-19 and rebuild our economy in new ways to feed into a future of shared growth. The Party will also be focused on dealing with constitutional amendments proposed by members,” he further explained.



He said the Party had also instituted a vaccination policy at its 2021 national delegate’s conference amid strict COVID-19 protocols.



“Starting in August 2021 under strict Covid-19 protocols, 275 Constituency Annual Delegates Conferences and 16 Regional Annual Delegates Conferences have been held, bringing together nearly 300,000 people, a feat unequalled in this era of Covid-19.”

Mr Asamoa appealed to the Ghana Health Service to publish where Party members could take the jabs before the Conference date.



Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health, told the media there would be medical personnel at the Conference venue to support compliance with the Protocols.



"All must carry their vaccination cards with them, we want to come to the conference safe and go back safe… we want to do this to serve as an example to everyone," he added.



Dr. Nsiah-Asare advised all attendees to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus.



The three-day conference will be on the theme: “NPP: Our Resolve, Our Determination and Commitment to Ghana’s Development.”