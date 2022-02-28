Our duty is to serve not lord over or scare people – IGP to police personnel

IGP interacting with Police

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has told Police personnel that they are servants who are to serve the community they are posted to and not to lord over and scare the people.

He noted that the Police is poised to protect lives and property and enhance the citizenry's safety and security.



He further called for support from all and sundry to help the Police to deliver on its mandate since security is a shared responsibility.



The IGP also assured the citizenry that the Police Administration is relentless in changing the face of the service to meet international standards.



Dr Dampare said these when he paid a three-day working visit to the Oti Region to experience the region's general security situations and encourage personnel to be dedicated to Service and Ghana in the maintenance of law and order.



Further, the IGP outlined some of the policies being pursued by the Police Administration to make the Ghana Police Service a world-class Police institution. Notable among the policies is the implementation of the new holistic training programmes at the various Police Training Schools to produce all-around effective and efficient Policemen and women who are proficient in driving, riding and swimming and Police officers who respect the fundamental human rights of the citizenry to harness the human resource base.

While on tour, the IGP and his entourage seized the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on the Regional Minister of Oti Region, Dr. Joshua Makubu.



The team also visited the various paramountcies in the region.



The IGP also used the occasion to interact with students and pupils of Dambai College of Education and St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Basic School in Dambai, where he encouraged them to be committed to their education which is the bedrock of success. He also encouraged them to see challenges as opportunities to achieve future goals.



Accompanying the IGP were Director-General (DG) National Patrol Department, COP Mr. Paul Manly Awini; DG/MTTD, COP Mr. Francis Aboagye Nyarko and DG/Welfare, DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Others include Deputy-Chief Staff Officer, C/Supt Grace Ansah-Akrofi; Director, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU); C/Supt/Mr A. Abass and Director, Public Affairs Directorate, Supt/Mr Alexander K. Obeng.



The team was welcomed by the Oti Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr Charles Dormamban, together with other Senior Police officers with the Regional Headquarters formation.