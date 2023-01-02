Our economy is not in good shape but let’s not be in despair - UG Vice-chancellor

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor University of Ghana

The Vice-chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has admonished Ghanaians to expect an economic recovery despite the country's current economic difficulties.

In a New Year message, the linguistic professor stated that although the government is in crisis, Ghanaians shouldn't be in despair and should instead hold out hope for better times to come.



“Ladies and gentlemen, it is a fact that our economy is not in good shape, we’re in crisis as alluded to by his excellency the president of the republic and confirmed by the honourable minister of finance a few weeks ago. In spite of this, let us not be in despair, rather let’s approach 2023 with optimism and hope, remember, in the miss of adversities lies opportunities. the new year holds a wide expansion of possibilities as the government takes steps to bring the economy back on track, I urge all of us to work individually and collectively in whatever capacity we can to ensure that we build a resilient and robust economy,” she said.



Additionally, she made an appeal to internal and external stakeholders to support the vision for fostering technology-driven, humanist extension activities, teaching and learning, and administrative operations at the University of Ghana.

“We were able to provide our first batch of needy students with laptops, I entreat both internal and external stakeholders, individuals and institutions to support the noble vision and give the student an exciting memorable learning experience,” she added.





