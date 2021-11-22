Our 'eviction' was instigated by NPP Judas – Wontumi

Ashanti Reginal Chairman for NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako

The Ashanti Reginal Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi says the actions taken by their supposed landlady was instigated by a mole who is a leading member of their party in the region.

According to him, it is a move to make him unpopular in the region but the work of his detractors will not hold.



He indicated that the family that gave the house to the NPP for rent have since come to apologize for what happened on Friday.



Explaining his side of the story, Chairman Wontumi indicated that prior to renting the apartment, they owed Water Bills and Electricity bills for several years. So when the NPP took over the office, he paid for those bills and that had to cater for the rent so he was shocked at the conduct of the woman who is not even the one who gave the building out to them.



“If you rent someone’s property and you are unable to pay, is that how the landlord should even treat you? Is that what the laws of Ghana say? The house does not belong to that woman in question.



Before we came there they were owing ECG and Water bill for five years so they pleaded with us so I paid for the Electricity bill and paid for the water bill before I made Agya Osei renovate the place. So the one who gave us the house is not the woman who came and said she was evicting us. The owner of the building gave it to his children and not the woman. The one who gave us the building is called Daniel Owusu and so Agya Owusu came yesterday and apologised to us that what happened was unfortunate”.



“A black man is behind this. He told us that someone came to lie to his mother and so she took that action against us. That person is just like Judas Iscariot,” Wontumi told Okay FM.

Background



MyNewsGh.com broke the news that the Ashanti Regional office of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been closed by the owner of the building over unpaid rent arrears, .



The report indicated that the landlady and her children stormed her property during a meeting of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) held at the NPP Ashanti Regional Secretariate to demand three years of unpaid rent arrears.



The son of the landlady, Emmanuel Quanty told Pure FM’s Osei Kwadawo that the party has operated in the building for over five years contrary to the two-year agreement.



He explained that the party’s leadership failed to renew the agreement after their rent expired.