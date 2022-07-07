‘Our families are hungry; pay us’ – Tollbooth attendants to government

Tollbooth

Tollbooth operators in Ghana have expressed frustrations saying that they have not been paid for about seven months since the suspension of the road levy in November 2021.

According to the aggrieved persons, the government “promised us publicly, to pay us, and now they are telling us that they won’t pay us because we are not working.



“The minister [Ken Ofori Atta] told us that paying us is a financial loss to the state so they can not pay us while we are not working.”



An affected member of the group, Lashad Mohammed, in an interview with Angel News said the nonpayment of salaries to the one-time employees of the state has worsened their living conditions since the collection of road tolls was their only source of livelihood.



“Even those who work are saying the economy is bad. How much more are we who do not work? We do not have money and we have families to take care of,” he lamented.

The laid-off workers have therefore called on the government to rescind its decision and fulfill its word after making the public pronouncement.



They asked that the government come to their aid because their children are not going to school since they do not have funds to pay educational fees or money to buy food for the children.



Meanwhile, pleading with the government to reopen the tollbooths for collection of road levies, the aggrieved persons have advised the government to stand firm and see to it that the monies they took as tolls are not be spent by individuals or groups of people but are used for the right things.