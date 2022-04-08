1
Our family has lost a strong pillar – Farouk Aliu Mahama reacts to mother’s death

Farouk Aliu Mahama with his mom

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has confirmed the death of his mother and former second lady Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama.

According to him, the former second lady died in Accra at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on April 7, 2022.

“It is with deep sorrow, I announce the passing of my beloved mom, the former Second Lady of the Republic, Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama(neè Egala). She passed on peacefully in Accra at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital earlier this afternoon,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the family has lost a pillar with the death of his mother.

He indicated that the funeral rites of the late Second Lady will be in line with Islam tradition.

“The family has lost a great pillar. Burial and funeral rites would be conducted in accordance with Islamic traditions. Further information will be provided in due course.”

May Allah have mercy our mum and grant her jannatil firdaws as sadaqa. It’s a blessing to pass in this blessed month.

Source: mynewsgh.com
