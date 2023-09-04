Our focus is to prevent disasters during the period of heavy rains – NADMO

File photo

Seth Kissi, Director of the Ga East Municipal National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO), says the organisation’s primary goal is to prevent flooding and other casualties caused by the heavy rains.

He stated that their organization was prepared for the anticipated heavy rainfall predicted by the Ghana Meteorological Agency between September and November this year.



The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) is advising Ghanaians to prepare for more severe weather events, including torrential rains and lightning storms, in the coming months.



Raphel Osei Boakye, Chief Forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, has stated that the minor rainy season will last from September to November.



As a result, he has warned the public to be cautious because it could lead to more localised flooding in Accra and Kumasi.



He noted that just because it is classified as a minor season does not imply that the rainfall pattern will be light.

He stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the rainfall pattern for the period will be above normal for most parts of the country, except for some areas in the south-western parts around Asankragwa and the transition portions of the country, including Kintampo and surrounding rainforest regions towards the northern areas.



He added that the rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, and Ghanaians should exercise caution.



The Ga East Municipal MADMO Director confirmed that they are prepared and have taken precautions for heavy storms.



The Director announced on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that they are implementing public education to educate residents about the negative effects of building along waterways and have taken steps to remove structures along waterways in the municipality.



Mr. Seth Kissi called for self-discipline and urged residents to stop dumping garbage in drains.

He contended that such actions exacerbate the problem of flooding in our communities.



Our drains, he claims, were not designed for garbage disposal, so residents must exercise self-discipline.



He advised residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to prevent disasters and also mentioned that NADMO had also encouraged them to relocate their valuables to prevent destruction during rains.