Our focus to ensuring land reclamation and responsible mining seriously on course - GNASSM

File photo/Small-scale mining awareness day

Members of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Mining(GNASSM) have reiterated their commitment to ensuring responsible mining to prevent any future damages.

According to them, the surest way through which responsible mining can be secured is by making sure mined sites are successfully reclaimed and illegal miners are also prevented from destroying water bodies.



They pleaded with the government to ensure it involves them in its attempt to embark on any reclamation drive.



Mr. Abdul Razak Alhasan, Communication Director of the association, decried the danger posed by abandoned open mining pits and entreated members of the association to redirect attention to reclaiming uncovered mined portions of acquired concessions. To him, that is the only antidote for public support as a way of sustaining the small-scale mining sector.



Abdul Razak Alhassan is convinced that responsible and sustainable mining can only be attained if small-scale mining activities are devoid of environmental degradation especially deserted open pits.



He made the remarks when commenting on the theme "Ensuring Responsible and Sustainable Small Scale Mining in Ghana, Our Shared Responsibility," for the 2022 edition of National Artisinal Small Scale Mining Awareness Day.

He stressed the need for small-scale miners to appreciate the importance of reclamation as their part of the shared responsibility toward nation-building.



Whilst commending some small-scale members who have exemplary reclaimed their mined sites and put them back for other productive activities, he reiterated the need for government to involve the association in its attempt to embark on any reclamation move.



Accordingly, the association has a record of individual members who have several reclaimed sites and again a well-executed plan which to him is a justification for such exercise.



The national Artisinal Small Scale Mining Awareness Day is slated for every June 2, and this year's event which will be celebrated with other events for five days will be held in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital. The event is jointly organised by GNASSM, Minerals Commission, and UMAT.