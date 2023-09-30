Our hearts had been broken by her 'senseless death' – Family of Elianne Andam

The late Elianne Andam

The family of the late 15-year-old Ghanaian girl, Elianne Andam, has described the killing of their daughter as senseless.

The bereaved family said their hearts had been “broken” by her “senseless death”.On Thursday evening, relatives visited the attack scene, where a large group gathered near a bus stop within the police cordon.



Michael and Dorcas, the parents, along with around 20 family members and friends, visited the location on Thursday evening, hugging and consoling each other while some laid flowers.



Dr. Rosemarie Mallett, the Bishop of Croydon, read a statement from Elianne’s family, expressing their overwhelming sorrow and grief.



The family had earlier in a statement through the Metropolitan Police, issued a statement saying: “Our hearts are broken by the senseless death of our daughter. Elianne was the light of our lives. She was bright and funny, with many friends who all adored her.



“She was only 15 and had her whole life ahead of her, with hopes and dreams for the future. All those dreams have now been shattered. Our lives have fallen apart, along with that of our wider family. We ask the media to please respect our privacy as we try to grieve the short life of our beautiful child.”