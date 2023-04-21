Our incomes terrible; NPP, NDC have mishandled Ghana’s assets – TUC

The TUC General Secretary further bemoaned the low incomes earned by Organised Labour in the country

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has accused the two leading political parties in the country, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of mishandling Ghana’s assets.

Speaking at the ongoing discussions by Organised Labour on pensions in Accra on Thursday, 20 April 2023, Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah bemoaned the country’s inability to pay its debt.



“We know that even though we have been stable for the past 30 years politically, economically we are down to the extent that Ghana can now not pay our debts,” Dr Baah opined.



According to him, “these two parties – NPP and NDC – have sold all our assets to foreigners such that we now have to rely on debt to develop our country.”

He further bemoaned the low incomes earned by Organised Labour in the country.



“Our incomes are terrible and even if we compare with our neighbours within the region, our incomes are among the lowest,” Dr Baah added.



The ongoing discussions by Organised Labour is centered on the Government’s new proposal on the debt restructuring programme.