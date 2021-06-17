Our interest is to strengthen ties with Ghana - Kenyan MP

Elijah Memusi Kanchory, Member of the National Assembly of Kenya

Source: GNA

Elijah Memusi Kanchory, Member of the National Assembly of Kenya, says the parliamentary committee’s visit from the East African country is to deepen and strengthen the bilateral relationship between Ghana and Kenya.

He said the relationship should reinforce inter-regional trade between the two countries.



“We have questioned a lot, why it is easy for African countries to import products from Europe, whereas our counterparts on the continent would be able to supply the same product and even at a much cheaper price.”



Mr Kanchory made the statement when a delegation from Kenya’s Parliament paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III in Akwamufie in the Asuogyaman District of Eastern Region.



The delegation was on a week-long visit to Ghana to explore investment and tourism opportunities in Eastern Region.



Narrating their experiences in Ghana, he said one key thing in most of their conversations was how the two countries could enhance their trading relations.

He said Kenya and Ghana had products, which would be of interest to citizens of the two countries.



He said there were opportunities that both countries could explore and commended Ghana’s sterling qualities.



“We have learnt many things in different sectors of the country.”



Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, the Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, said the traditional area was working to ensure the Akwamu community became a tourist hub.



He said the area had the potential to become a tourist attraction looking at the mountains, the Volta Lake and viable economic ventures.

Mr Zachary Thuku, a member of the Kenyan delegation, called for the need to embrace and adore African culture, saying there was so much to be learnt from Ghana in the area of culture and tradition.



Ghana’s MP for Asuogyaman Constituency, Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko, called for investment in the area to help create jobs for the youth.



Mr Dela Gadzanku, Chairman Eastern, Volta and Oti branch of Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), said the Association would support the vision of Odeneho Kwafo Akoto to tap the potentials of the area for rapid tourism promotion and economic development.



The Kenya delegation included the Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana Mr Eliphas M Barine, staff of Kenyan Foreign Affairs Ministry and Parliament.