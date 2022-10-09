Our involvement in galamsey fight was very successful – Ghana Armed Forces

File photo

The Ghana Armed Forces has said its involvement in the fight against illegal mining in the country was a very successful one and something that Ghanaians would not believe really happened.

The military also described their role in the fight against the menace as massive and unbelievable.



“There is a lot of success being achieved and I think that is not what comes out most of the time because in terms of the operations that we conduct, ideally, it shouldn’t be something that we report on an everyday basis that will come up with certain situations and report to Ghana”. Director Public Relations Ghana Armed Forces, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi said this in an interview with Citi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“In terms of the roles of the armed forces and the number of seizure of excavators that we do, some that have been immobilized or destroyed and the number of equipment in terms of structures are massive. It is not something that you would even believe that this is what was going on”, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi added.

The statement comes from the military comes a few days after the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the House of Chiefs in Kumasi on the fight against illegal mining and the way out.



Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi further noted that, there is more to be done as a country in the fight against illegal mining adding that, there should be a collaborative effort by all stakeholders.



“But there is a lot of success being achieved. There is more to be done but a collaborative effort is what is needed at this material time”., he urged.