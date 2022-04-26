Our leaders use SOEs to reward their friends - Kofi Bentil

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Dr. Kofi Bentil

Bentil says leaders use SOEs as an extension of their wealth

SOEs that do not post profits for more than 3 years must be privatised – Bentil



Benefits of SOE heads must be streamlined – Kofi Bentil



Vice President of IMANI Africa, Dr. Kofi Bentil, has alleged that successive leaders of Ghana have been using State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to reward their friends.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the IMANI vice president said that leaders of Ghana have been using SOEs as an extension of their wealth.



“Our leaders do not pay a price for using our state-owned enterprises as an extension of their personal resources. So, they use it to reward their friends, when some people need favours, they use it to give them jobs; when they need to pass a contract to another friend, they use them to do these things.

“… we have set up a structure where these State-Owned Enterprises have become an extension of the people in power and they use it to reward their friends and cronies and other people and they don’t pay a price for that,” he said.



Dr. Bentil further stated that Ghanaians must push for measures including the enacting of laws that will ensure that SOEs are profitable and not just used by politicians to enrich themselves.



“We should get to a point where companies that are state-owned, tax-funded have an existential redline where, by law, if for instance you make losses consistently three times or the state has to invest a certain amount of money in you more than twice, you are shut down or you are absolutely privatised," he said.



He also indicated that the many benefits enjoyed by the heads of SOEs must be streamlined.



Dr. Bentil made these remarks in reaction to revelations that heads of SOEs aside from their huge pay are given numerous benefits which have led to public outcry.