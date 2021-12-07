Our leaders were bribed to ‘cancel’ strike – W/R Drivers allege

File photo

Trotro drivers in the Western Region have accused their leaders of taking bribe from the Ministry of Transport hence the reason for suspending their intended strike.

They said that their colleagues from other regions are on strike but their leaders have called off their industrial action because people in authority have paid them to abort the strike.



In an interview with Angel FM’s Nana Fynn, the Western Regional Vice Chairman of the GPRTU, Mr. Eshun said the drivers should talk about the high-cost fuel and stop saying that they have taken something from the Ministry because they have not.



“We have not taken anything from the Ministry. We will not die if we don’t work for a day. God has given as wisdom” he said.



The drivers added that they go home empty-handed after work due to the high cost of fuel in the country and therefore called on the government to reduce the fuel price, as the whole country is suffering due to the high cost of petroleum products.

“The fuel is expensive to reduce it for us. Even if the government reduces 10 cedis it will be helpful”, a driver suggested.



Meanwhile, passengers in several parts of Accra and Kasoa were left stranded at bus terminals and trotro stations due to the strike by the drivers.



Passengers had to resort to boarding taxis or using okada to commute to work.