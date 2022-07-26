Our lives, properties are at risk; we need a sea defence wall – Residents of Ekon Eitifi to govt

Correspondence from Central Region

Residents of the Cape Coast Metropolis' Ekon Etifi Electoral Area are pleading with the government to build a sea defense wall to protect their lives and property.



Ekon is one of the largest communities in the Cape Coast North Constituency, with over three thousand residents.



Being a coastal community, the majority of the people are fishermen and fishmongers, while some also engage in petty trading.



Ekon is the same community where the prestigious Oguaa Senior High Technical School is located.



However, the lives of the indigenous people, especially those living closer to the sea, are at very high risk.

The sea is breaking down buildings and destroying lives and properties in the community due to the lack of a sea defence wall.



According to some residents, this menace started over ten years ago. However, it became severe over the past three years.



They mentioned to GhanaWeb's Central Regional Correspondent, Dominic Kpodo, how some families have been displaced and rendered homeless due to the activities of the sea.



Despite all of these potentially fatal situations, the residents have not relocated or migrated.



They claim they have nowhere else to live and neither the resources nor the money to rent new apartments.

They told GhanaWeb that they have repeatedly made appeals to the government and local authorities, but nothing has been done to help them.







John Mensah, Assemblyman for the area, recounted how all his efforts to get authorities to come to their aid have proven futile to GhanaWeb.



“Our plea to the government is about lack of sea defence wall. I, with the elders in the community, went to report at the Metropolitan Assembly. The Mayor, Ernest Arthur, came here for inspection, but nothing has been done. Therefore, we are still pleading to the mayor and government to come to our aid because we are really suffering.”



GhanaWeb tried reaching Mayor Ernest Arthur by phone to speak on the issue, but unfortunately, he did not answer our calls.