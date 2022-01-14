Our loyalty for our national team must be unwavering - Okudzeto Ablakwa rallies support for Black Stars

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa believes there is still hope for the boys

Ahead of the AFCON 2021 encounter between Ghana and Gabon later tonight, January 14, 2021, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is rallying support for the players representing the country on the field of play in Yaounde, Cameroon.



In a tweet, the MP called on Ghanaians to support the Black Stars, explaining that regardless of the good or the bad times, there is the need for all to show their loyalty and support for the team.



“Our loyalty and support for our national team must be unwavering in both good and difficult times,” he tweeted.



He called for people to keep their hopes alive even as the team goes into the game.

In its opening game encounter with Morocco, Ghana succumbed to a last 10 minutes lone goal to the Atlas Lions, breaking the hearts of many Ghanaians back home.



But already, the Black Stars, led by Captain Andre Dede Ayew, have given their re-assurances to the people of Ghana, stating that they will do all it takes to bring back the love.



GhanaWeb will bring you live audio and text commentary of the match. Build up for the game which scheduled for 7pm starts at 6pm.



