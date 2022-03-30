Our market has gone bad – Nose mask seller reacts to easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Government announces ease in pandemic restrictions

Wearing of nose masks no longer mandatory



Ease in COVID-19 restrictions results in drop in mask sales



Despite the relief that greeted the recently announced ease in COVID-19 restrictions, some business people seem to have taken a bad hit.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 27, 2022, announced the easing of various restrictions introduced following the outbreak of COVID-19.



The eased measures announced by the president included the reopening of the nation’s land and sea borders and a reversal of the directive to wear nose masks mandatorily in public places.

Speaking to some Ghanaians about the president’s announcement, several members of the public expressed delight about the ease in restrictions including some who said the ease will boost businesses which have been affected over the period.



“I am happy about it. Now we can go to the neighbouring countries and import from there. I am particularly happy about the border reopening,” a lady told Oman Channel.







However, a trader who is into nose mask trading seemed unenthused about the announcement decrying its effect on her business.



“Now the market is bad, I sell nose masks but since president’s announcement, people don’t patronize the masks anymore. We have imported more supplies and now it has become a debt for us.

“Work is hard to come by these days and this is what we were feeding from but now they don’t buy anymore,” she lamented.



According to her, there is no alternate use for the nose mask hence the directive has essentially taken herself and others in the trade out of business.



“There is no alternate use for the nose mask. Now when we go to sell in traffic, we are heckled and told that it is useless because the president has directed us not to wear it anymore,” she added.



President Akufo-Addo, announcing the ease in instructions, issued among other directives that “[from tomorrow, Monday 28th March], the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory." He added, "I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings.”



