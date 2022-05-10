Our meeting with parliament changes nothing, we are still on strike – CLOGSAG

Executive Secretary CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo

Bampoe Addo says Parliament just listen to the demands of CLOGSAG

We will call off the strike when Finance Ministry adheres to the directive of NLC – CLOGSAG



CLOGSAG has been on strike since April 21



The Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Isaac Bampoe Addo, has said that the meeting with Parliament has not changed their decision to strike.



According to him, the meeting was just an opportunity for them to tell the Parliament of Ghana their side of the story, 3news.com reports.



He added that the CLOGSAG will call off its industrial action only when the Ministry of Finance adheres to the directive by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to come up with a payment plan to pay allowances due them.



“We saw it as an opportunity to tell our side of the story, we have told them our side of the story. They said they will get back to us. Definitely, they will also have to listen to the government side.

“It is not our making, the National Labour Commission gave the directive that Finance Ministry should come out with the payment plan to Controller and Accountant General’s Department, that is what we need to call off the strike, that is what we are waiting for,” is quoted to have said in an interview with TV3.



Leaders of CLOGSAG on Monday, May 9, 2022, met Parliament’s Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development to discuss their ongoing strike.



The association has been on strike since Thursday, April 21, over the inability of the government to pay a neutrality allowance it had agreed to pay its members.



CLOGSAG in a statement it issued, directed all its members at the Ministries Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to stop going to work because the government had failed to honour an agreement they had with them, on January 20, 2022, to pay the allowance.



