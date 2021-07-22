Our party is not in turmoil - Liberal Party of Ghana

Samuel Owusu-Afriyie, PRO of LPG

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has disputed media reports that there is ongoing tension in the opposition party.

A statement issued by LPG disclosed that the running mate who was originally out doored by the party Madam, Margaret Obrien Sarfo was replaced by the party with Madam Elizabeth Sam.



It further disclosed that Madam Sarfo and one other official Mr. Quarshie F. Lartey cease to be members of the party and cannot carry out any function for and on behalf of the LPG.



The statement signed by the National Communication Director Mr. Samuel Owusu Afriyie also added that the two ceased to be members of LPG even before they presented their resignation letters.

Read the full statement below:



