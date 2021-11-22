Our schools did not train us 100% - Dept. GIJ Rector on Bridget Otoo’s comments

Bridget Otoo said she gained little from attending GIJ

Prof Eric Opoku Mensah says old students should be proud of their schools



The GIJ Rector says people should not make disparaging comments about their universities



Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, the Deputy Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), has expressed disappointment about some claims by popular TV presenter and journalist, Bridget Otoo, that she gained little from her education at the school.



While on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV a few weeks ago, the outspoken female journalist stated that after she left GIJ, she could hardly put together a good news story.



"I left GIJ and I couldn't even write a single report so the certificate was rubbish. I learnt on the job when I started to write and learned to tell a story. I learnt to be on camera, I learnt but yet I had a degree in Journalism. A degree in Communication Studies so that foundation is crap," she stated on the program.

But Prof. Opoku Mensah has said that it is unfortunate that many old students tend to focus their attentions more on their secondary schools than their tertiary institutions, reports graphic.com.gh.



“When you leave school, no matter how small the infrastructure was, if it becomes big, it becomes part of your pride. So, some of us were saddened when we noted in the news, a few days ago, the story from Bridget Otoo, who claims to be an Alumna of GIJ, and argued that when she was here she did not get a good foundation and that the foundation she was given was ‘crap’,” he said.



He further urged graduates of higher education institutions to constantly contribute to their alma mater.



“All of us, what we learned in school and what we have become today, it is not our school that trained us 100 percent, but the school certainly gives you a platform. Right now, if you pull your GIJ certificate, if even you’ve gone ahead to learn at Harvard, everything will crumble down because GIJ is the foundation, so you cannot, and all of us don’t get everything that we want to know in school,” he said.



Prof Eric Opoku Mensah made this known when he received some book donations from the 2001 Alumni Year group of GIJ last week.

“It is important that what you have become, or what you become should be largely credited to a school because if you take out our certificates, so far as our first-degree certificates are concerned, technically you are removing your very foundation.



“So, I am worried that anybody will make very disparaging remarks about his or her school. It is not the best of things a person could say in public. And I think that, what we should do if we feel there are capacity issues still lacking, we should constantly contribute in one way or the other,” he urged.



