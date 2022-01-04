'Our target is to get all our people vaccinated' - Dr. Amposah Achiano

COVID-19 vaccination

Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization under the Ghana Health Service, Dr Kwame Amponsah Achiano says the focus of the Service is to vaccinate a sizeable number of the population within the shortest possible time, irrespective of any target set by other international bodies.

Dr Achiano was reacting to a report by the WHO which indicates that only 7 African countries met a target of vaccinating at least 40% of their population by December 2021, with Ghana missing the target.



He told Nathaniel Nartey that the Service currently has more than 13 million vaccines in stock for distribution while admitting concerns about the short lifespan of some jabs.

”For us, our target is to get all our people vaccinated as much as possible so that is what we are still aiming at irrespective of whichever target by whichever benchmark. We still think that the entirety of the population eligible should get vaccinated and that is what we are still working on.”



Dr Amponsah-Achiano said the vaccine mandates being implemented by the Ministry of Health and other government agencies is the right way to go.