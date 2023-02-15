Our top headlines: Bawku chieftaincy crisis, scandal at Bawumia’s office, Gabby under fire and other stories

Photo from the controversial February 15, 2023 enskinment

The news headlines for today have been dominated by the purported enskinment of a new chief for Bawku, plus Bawumia’s office responds to a scandal involving a civil servant working at the presidency. As well, John Dramani Mahama slams government over corruption, pensioner bondholders continue their picket.



In sports Christian Atsu remains missing, bond issues dominated business page and Val’s Day fun games between Kumawood actors and tiktokers also made the news.



GhanaWeb presents the major news stories across our major news sections.



Our top picks are as follows:



Government had cause to firmly reject and declare wanted the newly enskinned Bawku Naba, slamming a ceremony that took place in the morning of February 15, 2023.





1. Government 'rejects' new Bawku chief, orders for arrest of anyone who holds himself as such



The former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has referred to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government as people who are collaborators in the matters of corruption in the country.



2. Akufo-Addo's government collaborators of corruption - Mahama reacts to AG's letter on COVID-19 report



James Keck Osei, the Director of Administration at the Office of the Vice President is one of the four persons who are being prosecuted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



3. Details of why director at Bawumia's office is being investigated over unathorised clearing of imported rice



The founder and leader of the African Reform Movement (ARM), Dr Nii Amu Darko, has criticized New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, for his attack on the immediate past Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, and pensioners who are picketing over the government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

4. Our democracy is sick, who is Gabby Otchere-Darko? - Dr Amu Darko



Since she joined pensioner bondholders on Friday, February 10, 2023, to picket at the Ministry of Finance forecourt in demand that government totally exempts their investments from the Domestic Debt Exchange programme, former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo has not been left out of the blogs and in the news.



5. Sophia Akuffo’s ‘wild’ statements that have got tongues wagging



