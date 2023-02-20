Our top headlines: Fireworks at vetting, Atsu’s return, Bawku ‘boils’ and other stories

Appointments Committee of Parliament sitting

February 20, 2023 news headlines included a lot of action from Parliament where the Appointments Committee started vetting ministerial nominees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

After a relatively quiet week in Bawku, there was heat on Monday morning after youth clashed with military over an arrest warrant for the illegally installed Bawku Naba.



Today was also the morning after Christian Atsu’s remains returned to the country.



There was roundup of how the football world mourned and celebrated Atsu as well as the state’s promise to give him a befitting burial plus footage from the family home – in Accra and Ada Foah.



Find below GhanaWeb's biggest stories for today



1. LIVESTREAMED: Appointments Committee vets Bryan Acheampong, KT Hammond, others



2. Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are distinct individuals - GRA writes to Ablakwa

3. Angry youth clash with soldiers after attempts to arrest new Bawku Chief, Mamprugu Overlord



4. The moment 'class prefect' KT Hammond told Appointments Committee to be of best behaviour



5. Minute silence, Lukaku goal, Kudus free kick: How football world united for Christian Atsu



6. Government will ensure Christian Atsu gets befitting burial - Bawumia





