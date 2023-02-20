3
Menu
News

Our top headlines: Fireworks at vetting, Atsu’s return, Bawku ‘boils’ and other stories

Appointments Committee Of Parliament Sitting Appointments Committee of Parliament sitting

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

February 20, 2023 news headlines included a lot of action from Parliament where the Appointments Committee started vetting ministerial nominees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

After a relatively quiet week in Bawku, there was heat on Monday morning after youth clashed with military over an arrest warrant for the illegally installed Bawku Naba.

Today was also the morning after Christian Atsu’s remains returned to the country.

There was roundup of how the football world mourned and celebrated Atsu as well as the state’s promise to give him a befitting burial plus footage from the family home – in Accra and Ada Foah.

Find below GhanaWeb's biggest stories for today

1. LIVESTREAMED: Appointments Committee vets Bryan Acheampong, KT Hammond, others

2. Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are distinct individuals - GRA writes to Ablakwa

3. Angry youth clash with soldiers after attempts to arrest new Bawku Chief, Mamprugu Overlord

4. The moment 'class prefect' KT Hammond told Appointments Committee to be of best behaviour

5. Minute silence, Lukaku goal, Kudus free kick: How football world united for Christian Atsu

6. Government will ensure Christian Atsu gets befitting burial - Bawumia

Click here to find all stories published today on GhanaWeb



SARA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku