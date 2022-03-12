4
Our trains are safe – Ghana Railway Company assures after 62 were injured in an accident

India Rail Accident The injured persons were rushed to the hospital

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Railways Company Limited has assured the public that its trains are safe.

The assurance follows the Thursday incident where over 60 passengers onboard a Sekondi Takoradi bound passenger train sustained injuries in a stampede after the engine caught fire.

“Immediately the incident happened, as responsible as we are we sent the people to the hospital,” Thomas Brown, Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Railway Company Limited said.

Several passengers however, destroyed the glass windows of the train in an attempt to escape the incident.

